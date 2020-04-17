Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $199.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

