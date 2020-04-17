Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Declines By 22.9%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,770,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 23,053,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.00 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

