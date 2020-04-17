KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 3,453,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,955,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

