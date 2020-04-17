Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 136 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $76.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

