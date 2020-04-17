Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

