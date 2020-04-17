Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

