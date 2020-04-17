Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.