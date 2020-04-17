Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,266,000 after buying an additional 866,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,331,000 after buying an additional 790,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

