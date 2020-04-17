Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 118 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Shares of DE stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

