Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

