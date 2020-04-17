Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

AAPL stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

