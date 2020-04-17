Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

SYK stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

