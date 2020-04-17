Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $35.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.