Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $145.04 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

