Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,932 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 11.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.10.

MSFT stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.