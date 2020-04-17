Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $116.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

