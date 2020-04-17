Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,976,376 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

