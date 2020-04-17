Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,244.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

