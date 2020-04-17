Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $439.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.54 and a 200-day moving average of $327.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $173.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.38.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

