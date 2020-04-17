Bailard Inc. Has $984,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

