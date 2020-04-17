Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

