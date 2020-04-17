Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.