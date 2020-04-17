Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Shares of TMO opened at $328.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

