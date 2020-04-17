Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 61.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 292.1% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 95,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $143,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

DIS opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

