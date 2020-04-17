Chad M. Robins Sells 5,560 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $144,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 618,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 369,397 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,654,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 316,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

