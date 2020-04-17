Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 192.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

