First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,312 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 38.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

American Water Works stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

