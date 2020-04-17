First National Corp MA ADV Sells 1,974 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.