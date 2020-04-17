First National Corp MA ADV Sells 19,674 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

