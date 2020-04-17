First National Corp MA ADV Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

