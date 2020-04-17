Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ring Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

REI opened at $0.56 on Friday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

