F3Logic LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NIO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in NIO by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NIO by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NIO by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $3.25 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.35.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.14.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

