Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 22,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

