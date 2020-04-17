Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $65.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $339,675,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $137.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.