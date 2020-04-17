Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 19,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $47.10 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

