Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidity Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $4.77 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $236,349.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 462,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

