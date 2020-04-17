Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $199.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

