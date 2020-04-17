Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 2,245 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 164,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

