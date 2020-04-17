Alpha Windward LLC Buys 279 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $39.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

