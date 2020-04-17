F3Logic LLC Acquires 438 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average is $151.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

