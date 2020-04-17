Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stake Lessened by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 87.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,902 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,028,000 after acquiring an additional 177,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,233,000 after acquiring an additional 310,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,727.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

