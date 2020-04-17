Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 893.0% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 494,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 71,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.53 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

