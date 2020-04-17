Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after acquiring an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

NASDAQ CG opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

