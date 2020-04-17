Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Gentex by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Gentex by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

