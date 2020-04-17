Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 340 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

