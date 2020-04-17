Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,416 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

