Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.13 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $215,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $257.82 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average is $246.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

