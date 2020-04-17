Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

PM stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

