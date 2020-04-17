Alpha Windward LLC Sells 160 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,346.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

