Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,169 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

